Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Will Canada lead Haiti’s military mission? Blinken, Joly dodge question

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2022 4:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada ‘extremely concerned’ with violence in Haiti, looking for more sanctions: Joly'
Canada ‘extremely concerned’ with violence in Haiti, looking for more sanctions: Joly
WATCH ABOVE: Canada 'extremely concerned' with violence in Haiti, looking for more sanctions: Joly – Oct 18, 2022

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the discussions about a multilateral military intervention in Haiti are ongoing and remain a “work in progress.”

But neither Blinken nor Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly are saying anything about whether Canada would be expected or has been asked to lead such a mission.

Blinken met with Joly in Ottawa today to kick off a two-day visit to Canada, his first in person since becoming secretary of state.

Read more: U.S. secretary of state Blinken to discuss Haiti crisis, Ukraine during Ottawa visit

He says any military mission would be to support Haiti’s overwhelmed police forces, and that discussions about who would be involved are taking place with a “variety of countries.”

Joly says Haiti is facing a “triple crisis” and requires immediate security and humanitarian help before elections could be held to restore the country’s leadership.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Since September, armed gangs have been blockading fuel access, worsening shortages of basic goods, clean water and medical services, all in the midst of an outbreak of cholera.

Click to play video: 'UN Security Council unanimously approves Haiti sanctions, measures on gang leader'
UN Security Council unanimously approves Haiti sanctions, measures on gang leader

Canada and the U.S. have sent armoured vehicles, and the United Nations is considering a military intervention to restore order, which has been endorsed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

U.S. officials say that resolution is expected to pass by early November, and have expressly mentioned Canada as a candidate to lead such a mission.

Blinken’s two-day visit ends in Montreal, where he will visit a lithium recycling plant and talks will focus on trade and electric vehicles.

It comes less than a month after the two leaders met in Washington.

United NationsHaitiMelanie JolyAntony BlinkenHaiti Crisishaiti canada military missionhaiti military missionhaiti un crisissecretary blinkenus canada haiti
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers