Power company warns Kitchener-Waterloo about phone swindle

Enova is warning Waterloo Region residents and businesses about a telephone scam that is targeting has been targeting its customers of late.

The company, which was recently created through the merger of Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro or Waterloo North Hydro, says that it has received reports of scammers portraying themselves as employees of its former companies.

It says that the swindler threatens to have the victim’s power cut off, sometimes within an hour, if they don’t settle up on overdue bills. They also ask to be paid in cryptocurrency or bitcoin during the calls.

Enova says the calls have been made during peak hours with the dupesters even leaving a 1-800 callback number that is answered at times with “hydro”, “Kitchener hydro” or “Waterloo hydro.”

The power provider listed several clues to determine whether you are getting a legitimate call or not, including the fact that it does not disconnect power without plenty of warning. It only makes calls between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and it does not call on weekends of holidays.

In addition, Enova says it will never ask for payment in cryptocurrency or from a cryptocurrency machine at a convenience store and now only uses the name Enova when calling rather than Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro or Waterloo North Hydro.

The company also warns that it does not contact using text messaging, won’t take payment through pre-paid credit cards and won’t ask for bank information over the phone.

Customers are being warned not to provide any personal information and to hang up immediately once they realize it is a bogus call.