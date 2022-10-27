Menu

Politics

Ontario to ban NDAs in sexual misconduct cases by staff at colleges, universities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2022 2:57 pm
Queen's University student organize a walkout to protest sexual assault on campuses and in support of the victims of sexual assault at Western University, in Kingston, Ontario, on Monday September 27, 2021. View image in full screen
Queen's University student organize a walkout to protest sexual assault on campuses and in support of the victims of sexual assault at Western University, in Kingston, Ontario, on Monday September 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

TORONTO — The Ontario government has introduced a bill that would ban the use of non-disclosure agreements in sexual misconduct cases among post-secondary employees who are looking for work at a different institution.

The province says the legislation would also allow schools to fire employees who’ve committed sexual abuse against students.

The new bill would also require post-secondary schools to have sexual misconduct policies in place and disciplinary measures for staff who break those rules.

Read more: Student leaders issue national action plan against sexual violence on campus

The legislation would amend the Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities Act.

The bill would also allow Toronto Metropolitan University to legally change its name from Ryerson University.

The school adopted its new name in April after a backlash against Egerton Ryerson, an architect of Canada’s residential school system.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

