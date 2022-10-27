House fire kills 4 children in ‘heartbreaking tragedy’ in Thompson: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A house fire in Thompson that left four children dead on Wednesday night has been called a “heartbreaking tragedy” by the RCMP.

Officers were at an unrelated call in the 100 block of Queens Bay around 8:40 p.m. when they heard noise and saw a significant amount of smoke coming from a nearby home on the street.

When emergency crews and officers arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames, RCMP said in a release Thursday.

A 41-year-old woman from the home who had escaped the fire told crews she had been in the basement with a 62-year-old man when they heard the sound of a fire upstairs.

The man and woman made it to the main floor before they were forced to exit the home because of the smoke and fire, police say.

The woman said her 13-year-old daughter jumped from a second-floor window to escape the fire, but told fire crews four of her children were still inside the burning home, on the second floor.

Firefighters entered the home when the fire was brought under control and found the four children, a 10-year-old girl, nine-year-old boy, a seven-year-old boy, and a four-year-old boy.

Police say the four were rushed to hospital where all later died due to injuries sustained in the fire.

Thompson #rcmpmb responded last night to a structure fire on Queens Bay that injured a 41yo female, a 62yo male & a 13yo female. 3 boys (9,7,4) and a girl (10), who were found upstairs, were taken to hospital where they were pronounced deceased. Info @ https://t.co/IbxpTeGSDM pic.twitter.com/wqAc6P3mif — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 27, 2022

“I offer my sincere condolences to the family, to the community, and to everyone who is grieving today,” said assistant commissioner Rob Hill, commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP, in a release.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy that will have a lasting impact on so many within Thompson and throughout the entire province.”

RCMP say the two adults and the 13-year-old girl were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Thompson police are continuing to investigate and say the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.