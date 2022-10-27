Blinken set to meet Trudeau, Joly in 1st official visit to Canada

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Ottawa Thursday, where he will meet with Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The trio will sit down for formal talks on support for Ukraine, human rights in Iran and North American refugee policy.

They’ll also be speaking about the humanitarian crisis in Haiti, which has called for foreign military intervention.

Joly says Washington and Ottawa want to deepen ties ahead of major summits next month by the G20 and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forums.

Blinken’s two-day visit ends in Montreal, where he will visit a lithium recycling plant and talks will focus on trade and electric vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

His first official visit to Canada comes less than a month after Joly’s trip to Washington.