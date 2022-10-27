Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Blinken set to meet Trudeau, Joly in 1st official visit to Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2022 7:48 am
Click to play video: 'Canada could impose more sanctions upon investigation of Russia using Iranian-made drones for attacks in Ukraine: Joly'
Canada could impose more sanctions upon investigation of Russia using Iranian-made drones for attacks in Ukraine: Joly
WATCH: Canada could impose more sanctions upon investigation of Russia using Iranian-made drones for attacks in Ukraine: Joly – Oct 18, 2022

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Ottawa Thursday, where he will meet with Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The trio will sit down for formal talks on support for Ukraine, human rights in Iran and North American refugee policy.

Read more: U.S. secretary of state Blinken to discuss Haiti crisis, Ukraine during Ottawa visit

They’ll also be speaking about the humanitarian crisis in Haiti, which has called for foreign military intervention.

Joly says Washington and Ottawa want to deepen ties ahead of major summits next month by the G20 and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forums.

Trending Now

Blinken’s two-day visit ends in Montreal, where he will visit a lithium recycling plant and talks will focus on trade and electric vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

His first official visit to Canada comes less than a month after Joly’s trip to Washington.

Click to play video: 'Allowing Russia to bully Ukraine would mean ‘open season’ worldwide: Blinken'
Allowing Russia to bully Ukraine would mean ‘open season’ worldwide: Blinken
Justin TrudeauUnited StatesUkraineCanada NewsHaitiMelanie JolyAntony BlinkenU.S. Canada relationsHaiti CrisisU.S. CanadaBlinken Canada newsBlinken Canada visitBlinken Trudeau talksUS Canada talks
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers