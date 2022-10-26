COVID deaths in Alberta surpass 5,000

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta has become the third Canadian province to pass 5,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the pandemic.

According to Wednesday’s COVID data release, that morbid milestone was reached on Oct. 18, 957 days after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the province. Because death reports can be delayed, the exact date may change.

“A death due to COVID-19 may be attributed when COVID-19 is the cause of death or is a contributing factor,” the province’s COVID data dashboard reads, noting the judgment of a medical officer of health or public health authority can have final say on determining the cause of death.

Wednesday’s numbers showed Alberta added 28 COVID-attributed deaths in the week ending Oct. 24, bringing the pandemic total to 5,011.

While more than half of COVID deaths in the province have been in Albertans aged 80 or older, nearly one in 10 are of Albertans under 60.

Quebec tallied 5,000 deaths in May 2020 and Ontario in January 2021.

COVID hospitalizations in Alberta continued their multi-week climb, increasing 48 from the week before to reach 1,118. But ICU cases decreased to 28 from 33 the week before.

AHS data shows provincial ICU capacity was at 89 per cent on Wednesday.

The positivity rate of PCR tests was nearly flat at 18.36 per cent. Results from PCR tests added 1,461 positive cases to government records.

Since the start of the year, PCR tests have been restricted to individuals at clinical risk of severe outcomes or who live and/or work in high-risk settings.

The association representing nearly 14,000 doctors across the province had a warning for Albertans as COVID cases climb.

“With the surge in COVID-19 infections in the province, health care professionals are urging Albertans to wear masks and get vaccinated,” the Alberta Medical Association tweeted Wednesday, ahead of the weekly COVID report. “Don’t turn your back on COVID.”

Alberta not seeing unusual RSV activity

While other places like Ontario or the United States who are warning a rise of Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV could result in a triple-whammy when combined with influenza and COVID-19, Alberta health authorities say this province isn’t yet seeing concerning numbers.

“Alberta is not seeing any unusual or abnormal activity in RSV for this time of the year,” an AHS spokesperson wrote to Global News on Tuesday. “There has not been a spike in cases. Volume is similar to previous years and in line with expectations for the season.”

Earlier this month, the University of Calgary’s Centre for Health Informatics introduced a graph of RSV in wastewater for communities across the province.

“What we have come to realize is that wastewater is a tremendous vehicle from which to understand population health,” Dr. Michael Parkins told Global News. “There is the potential to monitor for publicly-important viruses — measles and mumps — those that are highly transmissible in populations, potentially things like hepatitis B and C, maybe HIV one day.”