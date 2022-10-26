Menu

Health

New aconite poisoning reported in York Region, public health says

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 8:01 pm
Markham, Ont. restaurant where 12 people were accidentally poisoned allowed to reopen
RELATED: Delight Restaurant and BBQ was closed the weekend after a dozen people got sick from a chicken dish including four who were sent to the ICU. York Region health officials say it was caused by a spice contaminated with a plant-based toxin. Marianne Dimain reports. – Aug 31, 2022

Another person in York Region has become “severely ill” after consuming food containing aconite, local officials say.

At the end of August, York Region Public Health reported four people who had eaten at Delight Restaurant & BBQ on Castlemore Avenue in Markham had been sent to intensive care.

An investigation conducted by York Region Public Health determined that the illnesses resulted from potential aconite poisoning.

The health unit said a product, Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder, which is a common spice used in Asian cuisine, may have been contaminated with aconite toxin.

Trending Now

Read more: Markham restaurant owner vows to check all products after food poisoning incident

Officials announced that on Monday — months after the last case — another person had become ill in the region after consuming a product contaminated with aconite.

Story continues below advertisement

York Region Public Health did not say where the person consumed the contaminated item.

“Further investigation is underway to confirm the contaminated product consumed by the York Region resident is the confirmed source of illness in this instance,” Dr. Barry Pakes, medical officer of health, said.

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson

