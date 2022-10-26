New aconite poisoning reported in York Region, public health says

Send this page to someone via email

Another person in York Region has become “severely ill” after consuming food containing aconite, local officials say.

At the end of August, York Region Public Health reported four people who had eaten at Delight Restaurant & BBQ on Castlemore Avenue in Markham had been sent to intensive care.

An investigation conducted by York Region Public Health determined that the illnesses resulted from potential aconite poisoning.

The health unit said a product, Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder, which is a common spice used in Asian cuisine, may have been contaminated with aconite toxin.

Officials announced that on Monday — months after the last case — another person had become ill in the region after consuming a product contaminated with aconite.

York Region Public Health did not say where the person consumed the contaminated item.

“Further investigation is underway to confirm the contaminated product consumed by the York Region resident is the confirmed source of illness in this instance,” Dr. Barry Pakes, medical officer of health, said.

