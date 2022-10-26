Menu

Crime

Pharmacy employees restrain man during Toronto robbery, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 6:45 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News

Police in Toronto have arrested a man and are searching for two others after a retail robbery in Toronto.

Toronto police said three men entered a pharmacy in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Dufferin Street on Oct. 25.

One allegedly stood at the entrance while two others approached the counter. One man produced a knife and demanded the pharmacist open the narcotics safe, police said.

The pharmacist was forced to lay on the ground before two colleagues came to help, according to police.

Read more: Police investigating after armed robbery reported at store in Toronto

Pharmacy employees were then able to restrain one of the three men while the other two fled the scene, police said.

Abslome Mesfin, 19, was arrested and charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent and weapons dangerous, police said.

Two men between 20 and 30 years old are still being sought by police.

Toronto police said officers from the hold up squad are working on the investigation.

