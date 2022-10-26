Pharmacy employees restrain man during Toronto robbery, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto have arrested a man and are searching for two others after a retail robbery in Toronto.

Toronto police said three men entered a pharmacy in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Dufferin Street on Oct. 25.

One allegedly stood at the entrance while two others approached the counter. One man produced a knife and demanded the pharmacist open the narcotics safe, police said.

The pharmacist was forced to lay on the ground before two colleagues came to help, according to police.

Pharmacy employees were then able to restrain one of the three men while the other two fled the scene, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Abslome Mesfin, 19, was arrested and charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent and weapons dangerous, police said.

Two men between 20 and 30 years old are still being sought by police.

Toronto police said officers from the hold up squad are working on the investigation.