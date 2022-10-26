Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

OPP charge Windsor man in ‘lengthy investigation’ into criminal interest rate offences

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 2:36 pm
Caesars Windsor Hotel and Casino on June 17, 2016 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. View image in full screen
Caesars Windsor Hotel and Casino on June 17, 2016 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

OPP and the Investigation Enforcement Bureau (IEB) have filed criminal charges against a Windsor, Ont., man following a “lengthy police investigation targeting criminal interest rate offences” that police say took place on the floor of Caesars Windsor Casino.

Read more: Human remains located in Lake Erie near Long Point: OPP

The investigation began in the fall of 2021 after officers identified person-to-person transactions of Canadian currency and gaming chips on the gaming floor of the casino.

Trending Now

In July 2022, investigators served a search warrant on a Windsor home where police say they seized more than $45,000 in cash, $11,000 in gaming chips, cell phones, and a diamond ring.

Nguyen Thi Chinh Quach, 53, of Windsor, has been charged with charging a criminal interest rate, laundering the proceeds of crime, and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Quach is scheduled to appear in court later this year.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceCashCriminal ChargesCanadian currencycriminal interest rategaming chipsIEBInvestigation Enforcement BureauProject CADIA
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers