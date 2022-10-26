OPP charge Windsor man in ‘lengthy investigation’ into criminal interest rate offences

Send this page to someone via email

OPP and the Investigation Enforcement Bureau (IEB) have filed criminal charges against a Windsor, Ont., man following a “lengthy police investigation targeting criminal interest rate offences” that police say took place on the floor of Caesars Windsor Casino.

The investigation began in the fall of 2021 after officers identified person-to-person transactions of Canadian currency and gaming chips on the gaming floor of the casino.

In July 2022, investigators served a search warrant on a Windsor home where police say they seized more than $45,000 in cash, $11,000 in gaming chips, cell phones, and a diamond ring.

Nguyen Thi Chinh Quach, 53, of Windsor, has been charged with charging a criminal interest rate, laundering the proceeds of crime, and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Quach is scheduled to appear in court later this year.