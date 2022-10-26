Police seek suspects in SUV after window shot out in downtown St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Police have released security camera footage of a suspect vehicle they believe is tied to an early morning shooting Wednesday in St. Catharines.

Investigators say the red four-door SUV was seen in the Westchester Avenue and St. Paul Street area around 4:30 a.m. close to the time it’s believed the window of a barber shop was shot multiple times.

The damage was discovered by a passerby who works for the city of St. Catharines just before 8 a.m.

The business was unoccupied at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.

