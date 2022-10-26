Menu

Crime

Police seek suspects in SUV after window shot out in downtown St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 12:59 pm
Niagara Police are seeking a vehicle of interest in connection with a shooting in the city's downtown on Oct. 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara Police are seeking a vehicle of interest in connection with a shooting in the city's downtown on Oct. 26, 2022. Niagara Regional Police

Niagara Police have released security camera footage of a suspect vehicle they believe is tied to an early morning shooting Wednesday in St. Catharines.

Investigators say the red four-door SUV was seen in the Westchester Avenue and St. Paul Street area around 4:30 a.m. close to the time it’s believed the window of a barber shop was shot multiple times.

Read more: Human remains located in Lake Erie near Long Point: OPP

The damage was discovered by a passerby who works for the city of St. Catharines just before 8 a.m.

Trending Now

The business was unoccupied at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.

ShootingNiagaraSt. CatharinesNiagara RegionSt Catharines newsSt. Paul Streetdowntown st catharineswestchester avenueshooting in st. catharines
