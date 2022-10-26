Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two girls sexually assaulted in Toronto park, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 7:26 am
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto Police say they are investigating after two young girls reported being sexually assaulted in a park by a man on a bike.

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday when a 10-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl were in the Sentinel Park area.

Investigators allege that while the girls were in the park, a man on a bicycle approach them and sexually assaulted both of them.

Trending Now

The man is described as about six feet tall, about 40 to 60 years old, with a medium build and hazel eyes.

Read more: 15-year-old sexually assaulted by man with e-bike near Kennedy station, police say

He was last seen wearing a dark, green-hooded sweater, black pants, and carrying a grey and white backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

He was riding a black bicycle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Toronto PoliceSexual AssaultTorontosex assaultToronto Sexual AssaultSentinel ParkToronto sexual assault sentinel park
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers