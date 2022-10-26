Two girls sexually assaulted in Toronto park, police say

Toronto Police say they are investigating after two young girls reported being sexually assaulted in a park by a man on a bike.
Police said the incident happened on Tuesday when a 10-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl were in the Sentinel Park area.
Investigators allege that while the girls were in the park, a man on a bicycle approach them and sexually assaulted both of them.
The man is described as about six feet tall, about 40 to 60 years old, with a medium build and hazel eyes.
Read more: 15-year-old sexually assaulted by man with e-bike near Kennedy station, police say
He was last seen wearing a dark, green-hooded sweater, black pants, and carrying a grey and white backpack.
He was riding a black bicycle, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Comments