Two girls sexually assaulted in Toronto park, police say

Toronto Police say they are investigating after two young girls reported being sexually assaulted in a park by a man on a bike.

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday when a 10-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl were in the Sentinel Park area.

Investigators allege that while the girls were in the park, a man on a bicycle approach them and sexually assaulted both of them.

The man is described as about six feet tall, about 40 to 60 years old, with a medium build and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark, green-hooded sweater, black pants, and carrying a grey and white backpack.

He was riding a black bicycle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.