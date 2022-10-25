Menu

Consumer

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2022 11:40 am
A signboard displays the TSX as women walk past the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. View image in full screen
A signboard displays the TSX as women walk past the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

Strength in the technology, utility and base metal sectors helped Canada’s main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 138.67 points at 19,057.07.

S&P/TSX composite up by Monday close, U.S. stock markets also up

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 242.70 points at 31,742.32. The S&P 500 index was up 45.78 points at 3,843.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 200.46 points at 11,153.07.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.47 cents US compared with 72.88 cents US on Monday.

The December crude contract was up US$1.15 at US$85.73 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 24 cents at US$5.99 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$5.90 at US$1,660.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.41 a pound.

