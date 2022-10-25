Arson suspected after car found on fire in Lachine: police

See more sharing options

Montreal police are investigating a possible arson that destroyed a vehicle in Lachine early Tuesday.

At around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 911 call was placed reporting a car on fire on 4th Avenue near the intersection of Victory Street in the South-West borough of Montreal.

The fire was quickly brought under control by firefighters and there were no reported injuries.

According to police, clues found at the scene suggest this was a case of arson.

There are no arrests and no suspects have been identified.

The case is being investigated by the criminal arson squad.