Crime

Arson suspected after car found on fire in Lachine: police

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 7:39 am
Two men murdered in a shocking night of gun violence in Montreal. Tuesday,August 2, 2022 View image in full screen
Police are investigating a suspicious overnight fire in Lachine. Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The Canadian Press Images/Denis Beaumont

Montreal police are investigating a possible arson that destroyed a vehicle in Lachine early Tuesday.

At around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 911 call was placed reporting a car on fire on 4th Avenue near the intersection of Victory Street in the South-West borough of Montreal.

The fire was quickly brought under control by firefighters and there were no reported injuries.

Read more: Suspected arsonist injured, arrested at scene of fire in Montreal

According to police, clues found at the scene suggest this was a case of arson.

There are no arrests and no suspects have been identified.

The case is being investigated by the criminal arson squad.

