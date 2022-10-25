Guthrie scores a three-peat as he returns as Mayor of Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Cam Guthrie is back as Mayor of Guelph.

The incumbent was re-elected to another four-year term on Monday, his third straight win in the mayoral election.

Guthrie took 71.23 per cent of the vote (20,357 votes) beating out second-place finisher Danny Drew, who captured 12.8 per cent of the vote (3,659).

Despite what turned out to be a one-sided victory, Guthrie said he wasn’t resting on his laurels.

“I was feeling good about it but not taking anything for granted ever,” Guthrie said. “Even when you feel confident, you don’t want to relax on that confidence.”

Guthrie celebrated his election victory at Fixed Gear Brewing with hundreds of his supporters, family, friends, and associates in attendance.

He told the crowd in his speech that this is now team Guelph and that is how he is going to lead.

“There was a real big point made by a lot of people I talked to (during the campaign), especially affordability and housing,” Guthrie said. “There were a multitude of issues that pop up during campaigns, but this one seemed concentrated on those two things.”

Drew issued his own statement after his election defeat, saying his campaign on a vacancy tax resonated with candidates and the public.

“This is the beginning,” Drew said. “I campaigned on putting renters before developers, people before profit. It is a victory for all Guelph residents.”

Some notable names will be returning to Council.

Dan Gibson was re-elected in Ward 1, joining newcomer Erin Canton.

Rodrigo Goller was also re-elected in Ward 2 with another newcomer, Carly Klassen.

In Ward 3, Michele Richardson is elected, joining returnee Phil Allt.

Christine Billings is back to represent Ward 4, along with Linda Bussttil.

There was no change in Ward 5, with Leanne Caron and Cathy Downer both retaining their seats.

Ward 6 saw the only incumbent councillor running in this election be defeated as Mark MacKinnon lost to Ken Yee Chew, while Dominique O’Rourke kept her seat.

A total of 29,254 ballots were cast from the 105,096 eligible voters in this year’s election for Guelph council.

That resulted in a 27.84 per cent turnout.