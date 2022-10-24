St. Catharines, Ont. elects Niagara regional councillor Mat Siscoe as next mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara region councillor Mat Siscoe is set to take over for Walter Sendzik as mayor of St. Catharines after a win in the 2022 municipal election on Monday.

Siscoe won by a large margin, garnering 17,808 votes, more than double that of runner up fellow regional councillor Mike Britton who picked up 6,521.

Voters knew in advance they would be choosing a new mayor after Sendzik announced he would not seek a third term in May.

The new mayor-elect first won a council seat for the St. Patrick’s ward in 2010 and served three terms before moving Niagara’s regional council to fill a vacant seat left by the death of Sandie Bellows.

Siscoe ran on a platform that promising to increase the city’s housing supply with 15,000 new units in 10 years and working with regional and city transit services to make Niagara Region more accessible to residents.

Final results for St. Catharines city and regional council (unofficial):

Mayor: Mat Siscoe

Regional councillors: Jim Bradley, Laura Ip, Haley Bateman, Peter Secord, Tim Rigby, Sal Sorrento

Ward 1: Merritton, Greg Miller, Jacqueline Lindal;

Ward 2: St. Andrew’s, Joe Kushner, Matt Harris;

Ward 3: St. George’s, Kevin Townsend, Mark Stevens;

Ward 4: St. Patrick’s, Robin McPherson, Caleb Ratzflaff;

Ward 5: Grantham, Bill Phillips, Dawn Dodge;

Ward 6: Port Dalhousie, Carlos Garcia, Bruce Williamson

All results in the municipal election are unofficial as of Monday night and expected to be made official by St. Catharine’s city clerk the week of Oct. 24.

