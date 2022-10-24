Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

St. Catharines, Ont. elects Niagara regional councillor Mat Siscoe as next mayor

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 11:15 pm
St. Catharines will have a new Mayor after regional councillor Mat Siscoe received a healthy mandate from voters. View image in full screen
St. Catharines will have a new Mayor after regional councillor Mat Siscoe received a healthy mandate from voters. Mat Siscoe / Facebook

Niagara region councillor Mat Siscoe is set to take over for Walter Sendzik as mayor of St. Catharines after a win in the 2022 municipal election on Monday.

Siscoe won by a large margin, garnering 17,808 votes, more than double that of runner up fellow regional councillor Mike Britton who picked up 6,521.

Voters knew in advance they would be choosing a new mayor after Sendzik announced he would not seek a third term in May.

The new mayor-elect first won a council seat for the St. Patrick’s ward in 2010 and served three terms before moving Niagara’s regional council to fill a vacant seat left by the death of Sandie Bellows.

Read more: Jim Diodati re-elected, to serve fourth term as Niagara Falls, Ont. mayor

Story continues below advertisement

Siscoe ran on a platform that promising to increase the city’s housing supply with 15,000 new units in 10 years and working with regional and city transit services to make Niagara Region more accessible to residents.

Final results for St. Catharines city and regional council (unofficial):

Mayor: Mat Siscoe

Trending Now

Regional councillors: Jim Bradley, Laura Ip, Haley Bateman, Peter Secord, Tim Rigby, Sal Sorrento

Ward 1: Merritton, Greg Miller, Jacqueline Lindal;

Ward 2: St. Andrew’s, Joe Kushner, Matt Harris;

Ward 3: St. George’s, Kevin Townsend, Mark Stevens;

Ward 4: St. Patrick’s, Robin McPherson, Caleb Ratzflaff;

Ward 5: Grantham, Bill Phillips, Dawn Dodge;

Ward 6: Port Dalhousie, Carlos Garcia, Bruce Williamson

All results in the municipal election are unofficial as of Monday night and expected to be made official by St. Catharine’s city clerk the week of Oct. 24.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Click to play video: 'Ontario residents head to polls in municipal elections'
Ontario residents head to polls in municipal elections
St. CatharinesNiagara RegionOntario municipal electionNiagara news2022 electionWalter SendzikSt. catharines electionmat siscoeniagara electionst. catharines municipal election
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers