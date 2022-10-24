Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic given third term by Kitchener residents

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 10:04 pm
Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. View image in full screen
Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. Supplied

While there will be several new faces on Kitchener city council this fall, Berry Vrbanovic will remain at the head of the table.

The Kitchener mayor was unofficially elected to the office for a third time on Monday night, as he held off challenges from Rehman-Ullah Kahn, Manikantan Nair, Val Neekman and Milos Sokollu Posavljak, according to results posted on the City of Kitchener’s website.

Read more: 2022 Ontario municipal election: Meet the Waterloo regional chair candidates

He was first elected to the mayor’s office in 2014 after having served as councillor for two decades in Ward 2.

Before he filed his paperwork, Vrbanovic said that he believed that some of the major issues going forward for the city over the next four years will include homelessness, mental health, sustainability and climate change.

Story continues below advertisement

There will be at least a few new faces on Kitchener council this fall as Ward 3 Coun. John Gazzola, Ward 5 Coun. Kelly Galloway Sealock and Ward 10 Coun. Sarah Marsh chose not to seek re-election.

All three races had close finishes with Ayo Owodunni edging Jon Massimi and Ajmer Mandur in Ward 5 and Jason Denault finishing on top of a tight six-way race in Ward 3.

Aislinn Clancy will take Marsh’s seat in Ward 10 as she finished less than 150 votes ahead of Stephanie Stretch.

In all of the other wards, the incumbents have been unofficially re-elected.

Only 20.26 per cent of eligible voters went to the polls in Kitchener.

Trending Now

The following are the unofficial winners of the Kitchener mayor and councilor races:

Kitchener Mayor (x denotes incumbent) (Unoffical winners in bold)

Rehman-Ullah Kahn
Manikantan Nair
Val Neekman
Milos Sokollu Posavljak
Berry Vrbanovic x

Kitchener Ward 1

Alan Becirevic
Scott Davey x
Prashant Deol
Simon Guthrie

Kitchener Ward 2

Derrick Rabethge
Dave Schnider x
Asher Shazad

Story continues below advertisement

Kitchener Ward 3

Rosanne Berwick
Jason Denault
Matthew Griffin
Devon Harnarian
Marijo Howard
Bryan Richardson

Kitchener Ward 4

Ali Akbar
Christine Michaud
John Vandonk

Kitchener Ward 5

Ajmer Mandur
John Massimi
Farah Muhammad
Naveed Najmuddin
Ayo Owodunni

Kitchener Ward 6

Anwar Arkani
Paul Singh

Kitchener Ward 7

Bill Ioannidis
Colin Maley
Kevin Mcrea

Kitchener Ward 8

Aleena Aftab
Margaret Johnston x

Kitchener Ward 9

Debbie Chapman x
David Redman
Brooklin Wallis
Alex Shevchenko
Beth Warren

Kitchener Ward 10

Aislinn Clancy
Peter Davis
Daniel Fife
Stephanie Stretch
Lana Hiscock
Phong Tran

Click to play video: 'Ontario residents head to polls in municipal elections'
Ontario residents head to polls in municipal elections

 

Advertisement
Ontario municipal election2022 Ontario election2022 Ontario Municipal electionWaterloo municipal election2022 Waterloo election2022 Waterloo Municipal ElectionWaterloo election informationOntario municipal electionsKitchener municipal election2022 Kitchener election2022 Kitchener Municipal ElectionKitchener election informationKitchener Mayor candidatesKitchener Mayoral race
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers