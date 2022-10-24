Mayor Berry Vrbanovic given third term by Kitchener residents

Send this page to someone via email

While there will be several new faces on Kitchener city council this fall, Berry Vrbanovic will remain at the head of the table.

The Kitchener mayor was unofficially elected to the office for a third time on Monday night, as he held off challenges from Rehman-Ullah Kahn, Manikantan Nair, Val Neekman and Milos Sokollu Posavljak, according to results posted on the City of Kitchener’s website.

He was first elected to the mayor’s office in 2014 after having served as councillor for two decades in Ward 2.

Before he filed his paperwork, Vrbanovic said that he believed that some of the major issues going forward for the city over the next four years will include homelessness, mental health, sustainability and climate change.

There will be at least a few new faces on Kitchener council this fall as Ward 3 Coun. John Gazzola, Ward 5 Coun. Kelly Galloway Sealock and Ward 10 Coun. Sarah Marsh chose not to seek re-election.

All three races had close finishes with Ayo Owodunni edging Jon Massimi and Ajmer Mandur in Ward 5 and Jason Denault finishing on top of a tight six-way race in Ward 3.

Aislinn Clancy will take Marsh’s seat in Ward 10 as she finished less than 150 votes ahead of Stephanie Stretch.

In all of the other wards, the incumbents have been unofficially re-elected.

Only 20.26 per cent of eligible voters went to the polls in Kitchener.

The following are the unofficial winners of the Kitchener mayor and councilor races:

Kitchener Mayor (x denotes incumbent) (Unoffical winners in bold)

Rehman-Ullah Kahn

Manikantan Nair

Val Neekman

Milos Sokollu Posavljak

Berry Vrbanovic x

Kitchener Ward 1

Alan Becirevic

Scott Davey x

Prashant Deol

Simon Guthrie

Kitchener Ward 2

Derrick Rabethge

Dave Schnider x

Asher Shazad

Kitchener Ward 3

Rosanne Berwick

Jason Denault

Matthew Griffin

Devon Harnarian

Marijo Howard

Bryan Richardson

Kitchener Ward 4

Ali Akbar

Christine Michaud

John Vandonk

Kitchener Ward 5

Ajmer Mandur

John Massimi

Farah Muhammad

Naveed Najmuddin

Ayo Owodunni

Kitchener Ward 6

Anwar Arkani

Paul Singh

Kitchener Ward 7

Bill Ioannidis

Colin Maley

Kevin Mcrea

Kitchener Ward 8

Aleena Aftab

Margaret Johnston x

Kitchener Ward 9

Debbie Chapman x

David Redman

Brooklin Wallis

Alex Shevchenko

Beth Warren

Kitchener Ward 10

Aislinn Clancy

Peter Davis

Daniel Fife

Stephanie Stretch

Lana Hiscock

Phong Tran

