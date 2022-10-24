Voting hours at 9 locations in Toronto to be extended

See more sharing options

The City of Toronto says voting hours have been extended at nine polling locations around the city on Monday.

Officials said nine locations will be open past 8 p.m., to “account for earlier disruptions.”

Toronto residents are headed to the polls to cast their ballots in the municipal election.

According to the city, voting will be extended at the following locations:

Ward 2, 380 The West Way – voting will be extended until 8:20 p.m.

Ward 8, 3036 Bathurst Street – voting will be extended to 8:10 p.m.

Ward 10, 51 Dockside Drive – voting will be extended to 8:20 p.m.

Ward 16, 131 Fenside Drive – voting will be extended to 8:10 p.m.

Ward 19, 850 O’Connor Drive – voting will be extended to 8:15 p.m.

Ward 19, 5 Wakunda Place – voting will be extended to 8:10 p.m.

Ward 22, 2743 Victoria Park – voting will be extended to 8:15 p.m.

Ward 22, 2501 Bridletown Circle – voting will be extended to 8:25 p.m.

Ward 22, 85 Beverly Glen Boulevard – voting will be extended to 8:15 p.m.

The city said any voter in line at these locations by the amended closing time will still be able to cast their ballot.

“Any voter at any of the City’s other 1,460 voting locations who is still in line at 8 p.m. will also be able to cast a ballot,” a news release read.