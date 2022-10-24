Menu

Canada

3 men dead following drowning incident on Churchill River: Leaf Rapids RCMP investigate

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 3:58 pm
Three men have died following a drowning incident on Churchill River at a remote fishing cabin, near Leaf Rapids Man.
Three men have died following a drowning incident on Churchill River at a remote fishing cabin, near Leaf Rapids Man. . File/Global News

Three men have died following a drowning incident on Churchill River at a remote fishing cabin, near Leaf Rapids, Man.

On Friday, The men were on the dock when one of them fell into the water.

The other two jumped into the water to help but also began struggling. Other people nearby pulled them to shore, police say. One man died at the scene and the other was given first aid but later died.

Read more: Lac du Bonnet RCMP search for man presumed drowned in Winnipeg River

The third man was not found at the time, but on Sunday the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team found his body.

They were 49, 51, and 54 years-old and were from the O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation.

Leaf Rapids RCMP continues to investigate.

