Pfizer vaccine available for Sask. children six months to four years on Oct. 26

On Wednesday, Oct. 26., children six months to four years old will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccination at clinics operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority and Indigenous Services Canada.

It has been approved by Health Canada.

While participating pharmacies throughout the province are currently administering COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, pharmacies cannot administer vaccines to children under five years.

Children six months to four years are eligible for three doses as the primary dose series.

If a child has had COVID-19, it is recommended that they receive the dose eight weeks following infection.

Seasonal flu shots are also available for residents six months and older at SHA walk-ins and booked appointments and participating pharmacies.