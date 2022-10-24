Menu

Canada

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin’s sexual assault trial resumes in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2022 6:59 am
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin loses first legal round in bid for reinstatement
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin loses first legal round in bid for reinstatement
WATCH: Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin loses first legal round in bid for reinstatement – Oct 12, 2021

The sexual assault trial against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin is set to resume for a third day in a Gatineau courtroom Monday morning.

Fortin took to the stand in September and denied any guilt in the case, saying that he never had physical contact with a woman who had made detailed allegations against him in court.

Read more: Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin takes stand at criminal trial, denies sexual assault

A woman whose identity is protected under a publication ban told the judge presiding over the case that she is “without a doubt” that she recognized Fortin as the person who attacked her one night in 1988.

The complainant said she woke up in her dorm room at the military college in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., to find Fortin masturbating himself with one of her hands.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin formally charged with sexual assault
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin formally charged with sexual assault

Fortin’s defence lawyer said that she would vigorously contest the complainant’s identification of Fortin.

He was the military officer in charge of the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign until his removal in May 2021 over an investigation of the allegation, which he is also challenging in Federal Court.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

