Georgette Reed becomes first ever female athletic director at Capilano University

Send this page to someone via email

Georgette Reed is all about opening up doors for those she works alongside and for the student athletes she leads as the athletic director at Capilano University.

It’s a job title that has deep meaning to Reed.

“I really enjoy the university environment and I knew I could make a difference here,” said Reed.

“I knew I could contribute and I have a lot to offer, not only for our student athletes, but also for recreation. That’s my passion.”

Reed is just the fourth athletic director in the history of Capilano University and the first female to hold the job.

Story continues below advertisement

The former track and field athlete is a Canadian Olympian who competed in the ‘92 Barcelona games.

She’s a 17-time national champion with 15 shotput titles with two more titles in discus.

Capilano University announced the hiring on May 14, 2022.

Reed spent ten years coaching at the University of Alberta and another ten years working for the City of Edmonton as health and wellness coordinator.

But when this job opening became available, she couldn’t pass it up.

“I think this was a (good) transition for me to not give up and keep moving forward,” said Reed.

“This is a position where I can show things I can do. Show that a woman, a woman of colour, can be in a position that traditionally men have been in.”

Georgette’s father is the one and only George Reed, who’s widely viewed as the greatest running back in CFL history.