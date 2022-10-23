Menu

Canada

Canada won’t scrap trade talks with U.K. over Irish border concerns: Ralph Goodale

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2022 2:28 pm
Rioting, clashes amid Brexit tensions condemned by Northern Ireland’s unionist, republican leaders
Canada’s envoy to the United Kingdom says Ottawa will not suspend trade negotiations with the British government over concerns about the Irish border.

Britain has announced plans to change its arrangement with the European Union, which could eventually reinstate a border between the region of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

That has led to fears of a return to the decades of violence that ended with a 1998 peace agreement, which made the border almost invisible.

Read more: Ireland’s Sinn Fein asks Canada to halt post-Brexit trade talks with U.K.

Last week, Sinn Fein MP John Finucane came to Ottawa and asked Canada to stop its trade negotiations until London changes course.

Canada’s high commissioner to Britain, Ralph Goodale, says that would amount to “a veiled threat.”

He says Ottawa will instead offer help to avoid a conflict while proceeding with trade talks.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

