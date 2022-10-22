Menu

World

2 employees dead after shooting at Dallas hospital

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 22, 2022 7:09 pm
Two Dallas hospital employees were killed Saturday in a shooting inside the hospital and the suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 11 a.m. inside Methodist Health System, according to hospital spokesperson Ryan Owens.

“A Methodist Health System Police Officer arrived on the scene, confronted the suspect, and fired his weapon at the suspect, injuring him,” Owens said in a statement.

The names of the victims nor their positions at the hospital were not immediately released.

The hospital system said in a statement that it was mourning the deaths.

“The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members,” according to the statement attributed to the system’s leadership. “Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy.”

The suspect, whose name also was not immediately released, was taken to another hospital in undisclosed condition and under police custody, Owens said.

Dallas police referred questions to hospital police, who did not return phone calls for comment.

The shooting follows hospital shootings in September in Little Rock, Arkansas, that killed a visitor and one in June in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that left four dead.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

