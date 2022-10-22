Nova Scotia Power says ‘vandalism’ led to outages in Truro area

Nova Scotia Power says an emergency outage happened in the Truro and Stewiacke area after “vandalism” at a substation. Thousands temporarily lost power.
The utility said just before noon on Saturday that a perpetrator cut wires off a transformer, “risking their safety and the public’s.”
In a tweet, it said the “emergency outage was necessary so that crews could safely respond and make repairs.”
As of 2 p.m., power was restored to customers in that area.
