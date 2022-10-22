Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia Power says ‘vandalism’ led to outages in Truro area

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 22, 2022 1:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia legislation aims to reduce impact of power rate hikes'
Nova Scotia legislation aims to reduce impact of power rate hikes
Proposed legislative changes introduced in Nova Scotia are aimed at softening the blow of what will likely be a significant future increase in power bills. Callum Smith has more.

Nova Scotia Power says an emergency outage happened in the Truro and Stewiacke area after “vandalism” at a substation. Thousands temporarily lost power.

The utility said just before noon on Saturday that a perpetrator cut wires off a transformer, “risking their safety and the public’s.”

Read more: N.S. utility and province battle as citizens dream of grid able to weather storms

In a tweet, it said the “emergency outage was necessary so that crews could safely respond and make repairs.”

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

As of 2 p.m., power was restored to customers in that area.

Nova Scotia PowerNova Scotia Power OutageNS Power OutageBible hill power outagens power outage vandalismpower outage mapTruro power outage
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers