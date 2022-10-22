Nova Scotia Power says ‘vandalism’ led to outages in Truro area

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia Power says an emergency outage happened in the Truro and Stewiacke area after “vandalism” at a substation. Thousands temporarily lost power.

The utility said just before noon on Saturday that a perpetrator cut wires off a transformer, “risking their safety and the public’s.”

In a tweet, it said the “emergency outage was necessary so that crews could safely respond and make repairs.”

Crews are responding to an outage impacting customers in parts of Truro and Stewiacke. For the latest information and estimated restoration time, please visit https://t.co/cKMppF8EBN. pic.twitter.com/WK8BfONOXK — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) October 22, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

As of 2 p.m., power was restored to customers in that area.