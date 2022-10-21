Toys on the Turf raises $29,566.46 for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous

At Friday’s Edmonton Elks game, the last of the season, fans donated an estimated $29,566.46 in toys and cash for the Toys on the Turf drive in support of 630 CHED Santas Anonymous.

Volunteers were outside Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium, ready to collect the donations as the Elks prepared to take on the B.C. Lions.

Angel Benedict, executive director of 630 CHED Santas Anonymous, told Darryl McIntyre and Chelsea Bird on 630 CHED Mornings that like other social agencies, she’s seen an increase in people accessing their services.

“People that have never had to ask for help before – families that have always been able to just kind of tread that water and keep their head above that waterline and be able to support themselves – this is the first year that they’re asking for help,” said Benedict.

There’s still lots of time to donate toys — delivery weekend is Dec. 17 and 18. Shifts to volunteer at Santa’s Depot are now open, with sign up on Santas’ website.