Global News Peterborough profiles mayoral candidates Wright, Leal, Clarke, Lumsden

Global News Peterborough’s Noor Ibrahim recently sat down with four of the five candidates aiming to become the next mayor of Peterborough, Ont.

Stephen Wright, Brian Lumsden, Jeff Leal and Henry Clarke participated in interviews focusing on topics during the municipal election campaign and their aspirations as mayor.

Candidate Victor Kruez repeatedly declined requests to participate in an interview.

Online voting for the election began on Oct. 1 and advance polls have been held each Saturday leading up to the Oct. 24 election.

3:21 ‘I know what it’s like’: Stephen Wright says family’s strife will inform progressive Peterborough policies

3:08 ‘Ground Zero’: Why cleaning up Peterborough’s downtown is Brian Lumsden’s biggest campaign promise

3:05 Jeff Leal hopes to end political hiatus with Peterborough mayoral win

3:01 ‘My word is my bond’: Henry Clarke climbs Peterborough municipal ladder ahead of election

As well, four of the candidates recently appeared for live interviews on Global News Morning Peterborough.

Again, Kreuz declined to participate in an interview.