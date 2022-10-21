Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Global News Peterborough profiles mayoral candidates Wright, Leal, Clarke, Lumsden

By Greg Davis & Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 3:40 pm
Four of the five mayoral candidates in Peterborough sat down with Global News Peterborough for a profile series. View image in full screen
Four of the five mayoral candidates in Peterborough sat down with Global News Peterborough for a profile series. Global News

Global News Peterborough’s Noor Ibrahim recently sat down with four of the five candidates aiming to become the next mayor of Peterborough, Ont.

Stephen Wright, Brian Lumsden, Jeff Leal and Henry Clarke participated in interviews focusing on topics during the municipal election campaign and their aspirations as mayor.

Candidate Victor Kruez repeatedly declined requests to participate in an interview.

Read more: Question and answer with the Peterborough mayoral candidates

Online voting for the election began on Oct. 1 and advance polls have been held each Saturday leading up to the Oct. 24 election.

Click to play video: '‘I know what it’s like’: Stephen Wright says family’s strife will inform progressive Peterborough policies'
‘I know what it’s like’: Stephen Wright says family’s strife will inform progressive Peterborough policies

 

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘Ground Zero’: Why cleaning up Peterborough’s downtown is Brian Lumsden’s biggest campaign promise'
‘Ground Zero’: Why cleaning up Peterborough’s downtown is Brian Lumsden’s biggest campaign promise
Click to play video: 'Jeff Leal hopes to end political hiatus with Peterborough mayoral win'
Jeff Leal hopes to end political hiatus with Peterborough mayoral win
Click to play video: '‘My word is my bond’: Henry Clarke climbs Peterborough municipal ladder ahead of election'
‘My word is my bond’: Henry Clarke climbs Peterborough municipal ladder ahead of election

As well, four of the candidates recently appeared for live interviews on Global News Morning Peterborough.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Peterborough candidates Clarke, Wright clash as taxpayers group condemns Wright’s bid for mayor

Again, Kreuz declined to participate in an interview.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough municipal election: Longtime city councillor Henry Clarke running for mayor'
Peterborough municipal election: Longtime city councillor Henry Clarke running for mayor
Municipal ElectionJeff Lealpeterborough mayorStephen WrightPeterborough municipal electionHenry ClarkeBrian LumsdenVictor KreuzPeterborough mayoral candidates
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers