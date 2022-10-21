Global News Peterborough profiles mayoral candidates Wright, Leal, Clarke, Lumsden

Global News Peterborough’s Noor Ibrahim recently sat down with four of the five candidates aiming to become the next mayor of Peterborough, Ont.
Stephen Wright, Brian Lumsden, Jeff Leal and Henry Clarke participated in interviews focusing on topics during the municipal election campaign and their aspirations as mayor.
Candidate Victor Kruez repeatedly declined requests to participate in an interview.
Online voting for the election began on Oct. 1 and advance polls have been held each Saturday leading up to the Oct. 24 election.
As well, four of the candidates recently appeared for live interviews on Global News Morning Peterborough.
Again, Kreuz declined to participate in an interview.
