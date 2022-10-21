One dead after targeted shooting in Langley, B.C., car torched nearby

See more sharing options

RCMP say one man has died after a shooting in a residential area in Langley, B.C.

Police said they received reports of a shooting in the 7700 block of 211 B Street around 11 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

View image in full screen A vehicle at the crime scene was seen with apparent bullet holes in the driver’s side window. Global News

“Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act,” Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said.

“The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time.”

BC RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is working the homicide alongside Langley RCMP.

A Ford F150 was found a short time after the shooting, fully engulfed in flames, according to police.

The truck was found in the 232 Street and 76 Avenue area.

“Police are requesting any witnesses who may have seen the vehicle or have dash camera footage of a Ford F150 driving erratically (possibly with the lights off) to please contact investigators at IHIT,” Largy said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.