Kingston, Ont. man faces fine for careless use of firearm while hunting

A Kingston man will have to pay $7,000 to the province after the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources fined him for careless use of his firearm while hunting in Oct. of 2018.

According to the MNR, Larry Hollister was found guilty when the investigation revealed that he shot his rifle toward a dog and its owner as well as his own hunting partner while hunting for moose on a logging road between Ear Falls and Red Lake in northwestern Ontario near the Manitoba border.

No one was injured during the incident.

The case was heard in a Kenora, Ont., courtroom towards the end of August.

Hollister was also barred from hunting for two years.

