Canada

Kingston, Ont. man faces fine for careless use of firearm while hunting

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 11:46 am
A Kingston man was charged with careless use of a fire arm after an incident in Oct. 2018. View image in full screen
A Kingston man was charged with careless use of a fire arm after an incident in Oct. 2018. MNR

A Kingston man will have to pay $7,000 to the province after the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources fined him for careless use of his firearm while hunting in Oct. of 2018.

According to the MNR, Larry Hollister was found guilty when the investigation revealed that he shot his rifle toward a dog and its owner as well as his own hunting partner while hunting for moose on a logging road between Ear Falls and Red Lake in northwestern Ontario near the Manitoba border.

No one was injured during the incident.

The case was heard in a Kenora, Ont., courtroom towards the end of August.

Hollister was also barred from hunting for two years.

