Brantford fire at rubber factory under control, air quality unlikely to cause health issues

The City of Brantford says the fire at a rubber plant on Henry Street is under control and that the air quality level tests from the area show that it is unlikely to have caused health issues.

The fire at the plant began on Tuesday night at around 8:30 p.m. and the city says that it ceased to create smoke at 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

It says that fire crews are still on the site making certain the fire is completely extinguished.

A release from Brantford notes that the Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) has been conducting air sample readings alongside the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP).

It notes that the last readings were conducted early Thursday morning near the fire at Henry Street and Garden Avenue, which showed that particulate matter in the air was low.

“As such the MECP and BCHU do not anticipate health impacts to the public from short term exposure to the plume from the fire,” the release said.

“Furthermore, levels are well below the Ministry’s emergency screening values. “

That said, the city is still asking businesses and homes in the area to keep windows and doors closed, keep HVAC systems off and stay inside as much as possible.

It is also asking residents to avoid the area and follow road closure signs and detours that remain in place.