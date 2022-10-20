Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Brantford fire at rubber factory under control, air quality unlikely to cause health issues

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 4:37 pm
Brantford Fire Services says a blaze at a rubber plant on Henry Street required additional crews from other counties to subdue flames. View image in full screen
Brantford Fire Services says a blaze at a rubber plant on Henry Street required additional crews from other counties to subdue flames. Steve Kollatos / Facebook

The City of Brantford says the fire at a rubber plant on Henry Street is under control and that the air quality level tests from the area show that it is unlikely to have caused health issues.

The fire at the plant began on Tuesday night at around 8:30 p.m. and the city says that it ceased to create smoke at 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Read more: Crews battle large fire at rubber plant overnight in Brantford

It says that fire crews are still on the site making certain the fire is completely extinguished.

A release from Brantford notes that the Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) has been conducting air sample readings alongside the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP).

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It notes that the last readings were conducted early Thursday morning near the fire at Henry Street and Garden Avenue, which showed that particulate matter in the air was low.

“As such the MECP and BCHU do not anticipate health impacts to the public from short term exposure to the plume from the fire,” the release said.

“Furthermore, levels are well below the Ministry’s emergency screening values. “

That said, the city is still asking businesses and homes in the area to keep windows and doors closed, keep HVAC systems off and stay inside as much as possible.

It is also asking residents to avoid the area and follow road closure signs and detours that remain in place.

Ministry of the Environmenthenry streetbrant county health unitLarge Firebrantford firefire at northwest rubber limitedfire at strorage yardmiddleton streetnorthwest rubber limitedbranford fire services
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers