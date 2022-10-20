SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire in Fort McMurray’s Timberlea area ‘being held’: RMWB

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 11:44 am
The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo said a fire burning in a tree line in the Timberlea area of Fort McMurray was being held Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. View image in full screen
The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo said a fire burning in a tree line in the Timberlea area of Fort McMurray was being held Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Credit: Facebook: Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

A fire that broke out Tuesday in a tree line in Fort McMurray is being held, officials said Thursday morning.

The fire is burning in a wooded area behind McKinlay Crescent, near Morgan Heights Park in the Timberlea neighbourhood. The fire was 2.5 hectares in size on Wednesday, according to Alberta Wildfire.

Crews have created a perimeter to protect nearby homes, according to the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB). Sprinkler systems are also being used to help keep the fire contained.

Read more: Short-term exposure to Fort McMurray wildfire smoke affected lungs of RCMP officers: study

In an update Thursday morning, the municipality said fire suppression efforts continued overnight. A bulldozer was used to extend the firebreak on the west side.

The fire is being held, officials said, adding “a well-established perimeter (is) in place to protect all homes in the area.” There is no evacuation order in place as of the municipality’s 10 a.m. Thursday update.

Story continues below advertisement

The municipality said there is no immediate threat to nearby homes. The fire was human-caused, according to the RMWB.

Trending Now

Read more: 62% of Alberta wildfires were caused by humans in 2021

Residents can expect more smoke in the area Thursday due to wind blowing toward residential areas. Helicopter and bucket operations, as well as ground fire suppression efforts, will continue throughout the day.

“Please give crews room to work, follow instructions from emergency officials and stay out of the area if you do not live in the neighbourhood,” the municipality said.

Wildfire danger ‘high’ in Fort McMurray Forest Area

There are currently 31 active wildfires in the Fort McMurray Forest Area in northeastern Alberta, and the wildfire danger is listed as high.

Of the 31 wildfires in the area, 17 are classified as being held and 14 are under control.

Click to play video: 'Jasper faces more than $10M lost revenue due to Chetamon wildfire'
Jasper faces more than $10M lost revenue due to Chetamon wildfire

Updates on the fire in the Timberlea area can be found on the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo’s website.

Advertisement
Fort McMurrayFort McMurray WildfireAlberta wildfireFort McMurray firetimberleafort mcmurray forest areaFort McMurray wildfire dangerMcKinlay CrescentMcKinlay crescent wildfireMorgan Heights ParkMorgan Heights Park fireTimberlea wildfire
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers