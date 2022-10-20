Fire in Fort McMurray’s Timberlea area ‘being held’: RMWB

Send this page to someone via email

A fire that broke out Tuesday in a tree line in Fort McMurray is being held, officials said Thursday morning.

The fire is burning in a wooded area behind McKinlay Crescent, near Morgan Heights Park in the Timberlea neighbourhood. The fire was 2.5 hectares in size on Wednesday, according to Alberta Wildfire.

Crews have created a perimeter to protect nearby homes, according to the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB). Sprinkler systems are also being used to help keep the fire contained.

In an update Thursday morning, the municipality said fire suppression efforts continued overnight. A bulldozer was used to extend the firebreak on the west side.

The fire is being held, officials said, adding “a well-established perimeter (is) in place to protect all homes in the area.” There is no evacuation order in place as of the municipality’s 10 a.m. Thursday update.

The municipality said there is no immediate threat to nearby homes. The fire was human-caused, according to the RMWB.

Residents can expect more smoke in the area Thursday due to wind blowing toward residential areas. Helicopter and bucket operations, as well as ground fire suppression efforts, will continue throughout the day.

“Please give crews room to work, follow instructions from emergency officials and stay out of the area if you do not live in the neighbourhood,” the municipality said.

Wildfire danger ‘high’ in Fort McMurray Forest Area

There are currently 31 active wildfires in the Fort McMurray Forest Area in northeastern Alberta, and the wildfire danger is listed as high.

Of the 31 wildfires in the area, 17 are classified as being held and 14 are under control.

Updates on the fire in the Timberlea area can be found on the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo’s website.