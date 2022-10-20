Menu

Weather

Winter weather advisory in effect for parts of central Ontario

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 9:17 am
File photo - a snow-covered car. View image in full screen
File photo - a snow-covered car. Getty Images

It’s still fall, yet already the signs of winter are here, with Environment Canada issuing a winter weather advisory for Owen Sound and the Blue Mountains while other regions are getting their first glips of snow.

The winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Hanover, Dundalk, Southern Grey County, Owen Sound, Blue Mountains, and Northern Grey County on Thursday.

The national weather agency said those areas could see up to 5 cm of snow which could lead to reduced visibility.

Other communities in the region, like Barrie and Innisfil area, are also expected to possibly see some snowfall Thursday. Environment Canada says there is a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers early Thursday morning in those areas.

The snowfall in the regions under the weather advisory would see the snowfall end headed into the afternoon.

Meteorologists attribute the blast of winter weather to lake effect snow bands off Lake Huron that have developed in cool westerly winds.

The highest accumulations of snow are expected over higher terrain and grassy surfaces, while warmer temperatures on primary roadways should limit accumulation, weather officials say.

Environment Canada recommends drivers slow down as roadways may be slippery, causing hazardous conditions in some areas due to the sudden change in weather.

