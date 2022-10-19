Part of Brandon under boil water advisory after power outage at water treatment facility

Send this page to someone via email

Some residents of Brandon are under a boil water advisory after a power outage at the city’s water treatment facility.

The city says there has been a loss of water pressure in the western portion of the Brandon distribution system, which is south of the Assiniboine River to Richmond, west of 18th Street.

This can lead to distribution depressurization which can compromise the safety of the water supply, leading to the advisory.

Power has returned to normal at the water treatment plant, but the advisory remains.

Residents impacted are asked to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before it is used.