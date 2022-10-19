Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Riders bench Fajardo after 5 game losing streak

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 5:32 pm

Mason Fine will be the starting QB for the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday against the Calgary Stampeders, announced the team Wednesday.

“We need a spark, and we feel that Mason’s done a good job, staying ready and getting ready,” said Head Coach Craig Dickenson.

Read more: Massive win over Saskatchewan keeps Hamilton Tiger-Cats playoff hopes very much alive

The team found out about the change on Friday, and Dickinson noted that Cody Fajardo will sit in the number two spot, but both will be playing.

“Cody’s a warrior, he wants to play but he understands, and he said ‘If you need me to be the backup, I’ll be the best backup I can possibly be.'”

Dickenson added that the reality was they were 2 in 9 in the last 11, so they wanted to see what Fine could do.

Story continues below advertisement

He said this was a big change, but they needed to put some points on the board.

Trending Now

Fajardo said he’s preparing like he’s the starter, and he’s going to be there to support Fine.

He noted that he was initially upset with the change.

Read more: ‘Difficult and embarrassing’: Riders’ Jake Dolegala addresses impaired driving arrest

“I just felt like we have  good opportunity still, we’re not quite out of it, but (Dickenson) said he wanted to make a change, and wanted to see what Mason could do,” Fajardo said.

Defensive lineman Pete Robertson said the Stamps are a pretty good team.

“We got to do our job to win the game,” Robertson said.

The Riders take to Mosaic Stadium at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Roughriders introduce new mental health initiative for Sask. youth'
Saskatchewan Roughriders introduce new mental health initiative for Sask. youth
Advertisement
CFLRoughridersSaskatchewan RoughridersCalgary StampedersMosaic StadiumCody FajardoMason Fine
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers