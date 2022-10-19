Riders bench Fajardo after 5 game losing streak

Send this page to someone via email

Mason Fine will be the starting QB for the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday against the Calgary Stampeders, announced the team Wednesday.

“We need a spark, and we feel that Mason’s done a good job, staying ready and getting ready,” said Head Coach Craig Dickenson.

The team found out about the change on Friday, and Dickinson noted that Cody Fajardo will sit in the number two spot, but both will be playing.

“Cody’s a warrior, he wants to play but he understands, and he said ‘If you need me to be the backup, I’ll be the best backup I can possibly be.'”

Dickenson added that the reality was they were 2 in 9 in the last 11, so they wanted to see what Fine could do.

He said this was a big change, but they needed to put some points on the board.

Fajardo said he’s preparing like he’s the starter, and he’s going to be there to support Fine.

He noted that he was initially upset with the change.

“I just felt like we have good opportunity still, we’re not quite out of it, but (Dickenson) said he wanted to make a change, and wanted to see what Mason could do,” Fajardo said.

Defensive lineman Pete Robertson said the Stamps are a pretty good team.

“We got to do our job to win the game,” Robertson said.

The Riders take to Mosaic Stadium at 5 p.m. Saturday.