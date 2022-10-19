Parkland RCMP investigate possible hate crime after severed pig’s head left on school’s Pride crosswalk

Send this page to someone via email

Parkland RCMP say they are investigating a possible hate crime after a severed pig’s head was left on a Pride crosswalk at a local school over the weekend.

RCMP said officers received a report of the pig’s head at the crosswalk at Graminia School, a K-9 school in Parkland County, at around 10 a.m. Sunday.

It’s believed the pig was a domesticated animal, police said, adding its head was severed with a bladed instrument.

The animal’s head was placed in the centre of the crosswalk and RCMP said it appears to have been “intentional and designed to disturb students, staff and parents.”

Investigators are treating this as a possible hate crime targeted at the school, which has a gay-straight alliance, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

“An unsophisticated person might think this was a prank. An objective viewer would see it as highly intolerant and provocative,” said Staff Sgt. Ian Gillan of Parkland RCMP.

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in their investigation.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area between Saturday night and Sunday morning, anyone with information regarding recently missing or mutilated pigs, or any butcher or meat packer who recently sold or had a pig’s head stolen.

“The RCMP encourages all victims and witnesses to report any hate-motivated crime or incident to their local police of jurisdiction,” Parkland RCMP said in their news release.

“Reporting hate-motivated incidents, no matter how minor they may seem, can help police better target crime prevention efforts in the communities. It can also help identify trends and prevent a possible escalation towards violence.”

Parkland RCMP can be reached at 825-220-2000. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.