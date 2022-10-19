Menu

Canada

GardaWorld armed guards on strike in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 6:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Gardaworld security guards on strike in N.B., P.E.I.'
Gardaworld security guards on strike in N.B., P.E.I.
WATCH: Armed guards working for Montreal-based company Gardaworld are on strike in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. They are advocating for better wages and safety protocols. Suzanne Lapointe reports.

Armed guards employed with Montreal-based company GardaWorld are on strike in New Brunswick and PEI.

Protestors have been picketing in front of GardaWorld’s offices in Moncton since Tuesday afternoon.

They typically handle the safe transportation of cash to and from banks and other businesses. GardaWorld is currently staffing trucks to do the work while the strike continues.

Derek Doiron, who is secretary and treasurer for Teamster Local 927, the union that represents them, told Global News on Tuesday that a major issue of contention is safety protocols.

“Crewing levels (are an issue) for sure,” he said.

He said the company is moving toward an industry trend of asking armed guards to work alone, a practice the union believes is unsafe.

“They need to secure that all armed guards have a partner at all times,” he said.

Trending Now

Read more: Community mourns slain UBC Okanagan security guard who recently became permanent resident

GardaWorld employee Chris Michalik, who has been an armed guard for years, says no amount of firearms or other equipment makes working alone safe.

“They’re pushing for us to work alone, solo. Nobody to watch your back, nothing! You have to watch out for everything, which is impossible. That’s an accident waiting to happen,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

“We need two people! One’s there to protect the other. We’re not there to protect the money contrary to what people think, we’re there to protect ourselves,” he said.

Michalik is also calling for higher wages.

Read more: Edmonton airport security screening officers accept new contract with 12% raise

In a statement sent to Global News on Wednesday, a representative for GardaWorld said:  “We have been negotiating with union representatives in good faith and have made a compelling and competitive offer. While we are disappointed that they have exercised their right to strike at this time, we are pursuing the negotiations… The safety and security of our employees, our clients and the general public are our top priorities (…).”

Doiron confirmed to Global News on Wednesday afternoon that talks between the union and GardaWorld were still ongoing.

