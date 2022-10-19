Guelph police believe 2 hate-motivated graffiti incidents are connected

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Investigators with Guelph Police Service believe a pair of buildings in the city were hit with hate-motivated graffiti.

Officers were first called to Riverside Park on Saturday afternoon.

A building under construction was found to have anti-semitic graffiti including a swastika that was written in red spray paint.

Police were called again to a church on Speedvale Avenue East on Monday morning.

They found graffiti written in red spray paint that has been described as anti-Black in nature and that included a racial slur.

Investigators photographed the graffiti at the two locations for documentation before it was removed.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators also believe that the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information on these incidents can contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7436 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.