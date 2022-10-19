Menu

Crime

Guelph police believe 2 hate-motivated graffiti incidents are connected

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 19, 2022 11:41 am
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. View image in full screen
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Investigators with Guelph Police Service believe a pair of buildings in the city were hit with hate-motivated graffiti.

Officers were first called to Riverside Park on Saturday afternoon.

A building under construction was found to have anti-semitic graffiti including a swastika that was written in red spray paint.

Police were called again to a church on Speedvale Avenue East on Monday morning.

They found graffiti written in red spray paint that has been described as anti-Black in nature and that included a racial slur.

Read more: 2 more incidents of hate-motivated graffiti reported in Kitchener and Waterloo

Investigators photographed the graffiti at the two locations for documentation before it was removed.

Investigators also believe that the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information on these incidents can contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7436 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Guelph News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

