Arrest made in Thompson, Man. homicide: RCMP

A man has been charged in a homicide last week in Thompson, Man.

RCMP say a 25-year-old man from Thompson has been charged with the second-degree murder of a 33-year-old woman whose body was found in an apartment in the city last Wednesday.

The victim’s name and the cause of death have not been released.

Police say the suspect was arrested Oct. 13and remains in police custody.