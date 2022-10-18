Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made in Thompson, Man. homicide: RCMP

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2022 7:20 pm
RCMP vehicle with emergency lights on
RCMP say a 25-year-old man from Thompson has been charged with the second-degree murder of a 33-year-old woman last week. RCMP

A man has been charged in a homicide last week in Thompson, Man.

RCMP say a 25-year-old man from Thompson has been charged with the second-degree murder of a 33-year-old woman whose body was found in an apartment in the city last Wednesday.

Read more: Man charged after pair assaulted in Portage la Prairie home invasion

The victim’s name and the cause of death have not been released.

Trending Now

Police say the suspect was arrested Oct. 13and remains in police custody.

Click to play video: 'RCMP seek answers for family of 2019 homicide victim in Manitoba'
RCMP seek answers for family of 2019 homicide victim in Manitoba
HomicideWinnipeg crimeBody FoundThompson RCMPwoman killedThompson homicidebody found in apartment
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers