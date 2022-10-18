OPP investigate sudden death in Weldon Park, deemed not suspicious

Middlesex OPP are investigating a sudden death in Weldon Park after a body was located early Monday morning.
Just before 6:15 a.m., police received a report of a sudden death at 21466 Richmond Street in Arva.
The deceased has not been identified, pending next-of-kin notification.
However, investigators determined that the death is not suspicious.
Weldon Park has been closed to the public as police continue the investigation.
