Crime

OPP investigate sudden death in Weldon Park, deemed not suspicious

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 1:52 pm
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Middlesex OPP are investigating a sudden death in Weldon Park after a body was located early Monday morning.

Just before 6:15 a.m., police received a report of a sudden death at 21466 Richmond Street in Arva.

Trending Now

The deceased has not been identified, pending next-of-kin notification.

However, investigators determined that the death is not suspicious.

Weldon Park has been closed to the public as police continue the investigation.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceInvestigationSudden DeathMiddlesex CentreArvaWeldon Parkweldon park death
