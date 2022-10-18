RVH declares one COVID-19 outbreak over while another is still active

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has declared the COVID-19 outbreak in the health centre’s Transitional Care Unit over.

The outbreak was declared over in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

An outbreak remains in effect at RVH’s 27-bed IOOF satellite unit.

Six patients have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been isolated.

Health officials say enhanced cleaning measures and contact tracing are underway, as well as swabbing of patients and staff.

Admissions to the unit are on hold during the outbreak and visitors are not permitted, staff at the health centre said.