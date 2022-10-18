Menu

Health

RVH declares one COVID-19 outbreak over while another is still active

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 2:26 pm
The hospital's cardiac renal unit is closed to admissions and transfers. View image in full screen
The hospital's cardiac renal unit is closed to admissions and transfers. File

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has declared the COVID-19 outbreak in the health centre’s Transitional Care Unit over.

The outbreak was declared over in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

An outbreak remains in effect at RVH’s 27-bed IOOF satellite unit.

Read more: Several road closures in Barrie this Thursday for funeral of 2 Ontario police officers shot dead

Six patients have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been isolated.

Health officials say enhanced cleaning measures and contact tracing are underway, as well as swabbing of patients and staff.

Admissions to the unit are on hold during the outbreak and visitors are not permitted, staff at the health centre said.

