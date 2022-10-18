Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Women’s World Cup ski races conditionally approved for Mont-Tremblant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2022 11:17 am

Women’s World Cup ski racing is coming to Mont-Tremblant, Que.

Alpine Canada and the ski resort northwest of Montreal have conditional approval from skiing’s world governing body for annual women’s giant slalom races from 2023 to 2025, Alpine Canada said Tuesday in a statement.

Course improvements are underway and test races are scheduled for February and March.

Trending Now

Read more: Canada’s Marielle Thompson wins silver medal in ski cross at Beijing Olympics

The first two-race women’s World Cup at Mont-Tremblant is planned for Dec. 2-3, 2023.

Lake Louise, Alta., will host men’s and women’s downhills in November and December this year.

Panorama, B.C. hosted women’s slalom and giant slalom in 2007.

Advertisement
SkiingSkiAlpine CanadaMont TremblantSki Racingprofessional skiingWomen's ski raciingWomen's skiingWomen's World Cup ski racing
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers