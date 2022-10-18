Women’s World Cup ski races conditionally approved for Mont-Tremblant

See more sharing options

Women’s World Cup ski racing is coming to Mont-Tremblant, Que.

Alpine Canada and the ski resort northwest of Montreal have conditional approval from skiing’s world governing body for annual women’s giant slalom races from 2023 to 2025, Alpine Canada said Tuesday in a statement.

Course improvements are underway and test races are scheduled for February and March.

The first two-race women’s World Cup at Mont-Tremblant is planned for Dec. 2-3, 2023.

Lake Louise, Alta., will host men’s and women’s downhills in November and December this year.

Panorama, B.C. hosted women’s slalom and giant slalom in 2007.