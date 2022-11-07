2022 No Stone Left Alone ceremony to remember Canadian veterans

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a poignant ceremony held every year around Remembrance Day as a way to ensure Canada’s fallen soldiers are not forgotten.

The 2022 No Stone Left Alone ceremony at Edmonton’s Beechmount Cemetery will be held on Monday, Nov. 7. Global News will live stream the ceremony in this story post beginning at 10:30 a.m. MT. You can also watch the ceremony on any of the Global News Facebook pages and YouTube channel.

Maureen Bianchini-Purvis, whose parents served for Canada in the Second World War, started the No Stone Left Alone movement. The first ceremony was held at Edmonton’s Beechmount cemetery.

It has become her mission to see that one day all of the soldiers’ headstones would have a poppy placed in their honour at Remembrance Day.

Since then, the tradition has expanded beyond anything those behind the first ceremony thought possible.

“It’s turned into a huge, huge movement and now we’re placing hopefully, poppies at over 150 ceremonies across the country and internationally,” said Keely Yates, NSLA development coordinator and Bianchini-Purvis’ daughter.

“I’m really proud of No Stone. This is a family tradition. My mom’s been taking me to the cemetery since I could walk,” she said. “Once we started having our own children — my sister and I — we would take our children.”

This year, ceremonies are planned in 90 communities in eight provinces across Canada.

Last year, 7,702 students from 88 communities placed 67,171 poppies on headstones at 131 ceremonies.

Visit the No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation’s website to learn more about the movement.