BCGEU ratifies collective agreement with province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2022 12:44 pm
Click to play video: 'BCGEU reaches tentative 3-year agreement'
BCGEU reaches tentative 3-year agreement
It's described as one of the richest B.C. public sector contract agreements in decades. Government workers announced details of a tentative 3-year contract. As Emad Agahi reports, after years of two percent or less, union members will now at least be keeping up with inflation. Keith Baldrey has more on the broader implication of the deal and potential impact on taxpayers – Sep 7, 2022

The biggest union representing public service workers in British Columbia has ratified a new collective agreement with the provincial government that includes wage protection against inflation.

The B.C. Government Employees’ Union says 53.4 per cent of eligible members who cast ballots voted to ratify the deal that followed two weeks of strikes and eight months of negotiating.

The union has more than 30,000 members including people working in social services, environmental management, corrections and liquor stores.

It says in addition to wage protection, the three-year agreement includes improvements to occupational health, safety and mental health in the workplace, employment security and equity.

Read more: BC General Employees’ Union reaches tentative deal with province

Click to play video: 'BCGEU reaches tentative agreement with the province'
BCGEU reaches tentative agreement with the province

The B.C. government says in a statement the deal includes various pay adjustments for select occupations to respond to recruitment and retention challenges and will protect health care and other services.

It says wage increase includes a flat raise of 25 cents per hour plus 3.24 per cent in the first year, plus up to 6.75 per cent in the second year and three per cent in the third.

Another 0.25 per cent “flexibility allocation” is possible in each of the first two years too.

Among the other agreements, the government says a provision gives Indigenous employees access to paid leave to engage in cultural and language activities.

