Canada

A look at how much the ‘Freedom Convoy’ cost the city of Ottawa

By Stephanie Taylor The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2022 10:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Emergencies Act Inquiry: Hoteliers association warned Ottawa about long-term stays before convoy arrived'
Emergencies Act Inquiry: Hoteliers association warned Ottawa about long-term stays before convoy arrived
Ottawa city manager Steve Kanellakos testified during the Emergencies Act Inquiry on Monday that the head of the Hoteliers association sent an email to city staff warning about the number of people inquiring about long-term stays before the so-called "Freedom Convoy" arrived in the city. "It wasn't unusual to have a variance in the views of people who thought it would be bigger, longer - you know, smaller - there were all kinds of opinions on what that would be. The only information that we could rely on was Ottawa police," Kanellakos said.

The city of Ottawa opened its books to show how much the “Freedom Convoy” protest last winter cost, and the pressure it placed upon city services.

Here’s a look at the breakdown, according to a brief the city filed with the Public Order Emergency Commission, which is exploring the federal government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14.

Read more: Ottawa police, City Hall knew convoy protests would dig in: documents

$7 million — The overall cost of the three-week convoy protest for 17 different Ottawa services, from fire and paramedics to transit and roads, as calculated by its chief financial officer.

$55 million — What the city says it took the Ottawa Police Service to address the demonstration. The figure is based on a draft funding request prepared for Public Safety Canada.

$4.4 million — Ottawa Police Service costs to manage the “Rolling Thunder” protest that descended on the city’s downtown for a weekend in late April, raising concerns about a possible repeat of February.

Click to play video: 'Emergencies Act inquiry: Ottawa resident details ‘quite extensive’ physical impact, ‘experience of helplessness’'
Emergencies Act inquiry: Ottawa resident details ‘quite extensive’ physical impact, ‘experience of helplessness’

$8.1 million — How much convoy-related demonstrations near Parliament Hill on Canada Day cost police in Ottawa, who increased the overall security presence in anticipation of their arrival.

732 — The number of formal noise complaints the city’s 311 service received during February. In addition to this, the city says its staff and councillors received “thousands of email complaints.”

3,182 — Parking tickets issued by the city’s bylaw enforcement team from Jan. 28 to Feb. 22.

43 — How many families had childcare interrupted at two municipal childcare centres in downtown Ottawa, each of which closed for nearly 10 days in January and February during the protest.

freedom convoy 2022Ottawa freedom convoyfreedom convoy protestsfreedom convoy canada 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press

