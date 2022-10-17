Police investigate hate flyer left on vehicle in Kingston, Ont.

See more sharing options

Police in Kingston, Ont., are looking for suspect who left a hate flyer on a person’s car in the west end.

Police say the flyer was left on an unattended car at a shopping plaza on Gardiners Road.

“The flyer contained not only anti-Semitic language but also anti-2SLGBTQIA+ rhetoric,” said Kingston police in a press release.

“The complainant had not observed similar flyers on any other vehicles in the immediate area or parking lot.”

According to police, the flyer was placed on the vehicle on Sept. 11 between noon and 5 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Stefan Walker at 613-549-4660 ext. 6332 or through email at swalker@kingstonpolice.ca.

Anyone who has seen a similar flyer is asked to contact police as well to add to the investigation.