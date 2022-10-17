GO Train crash in Barrie, Ont. leads to minor injuries

Send this page to someone via email

It was a close call for one driver in Barrie, Ont., who walked away with minor injuries after a crash involving a car and a GO train.

Barrie police said the crash was reported around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday at the corner of Little Avenue and Hurst Drive.

“It would appear as if the train was approaching, and the motor vehicle may have been crossing over the track,” said Peter Leon, Barrie police corporate communications coordinator.

“We’re still following up, and we will continue to make those determinations as our investigation continues.”

“Fortunately, there were minimal injuries to the driver of the passenger car, and from what I understand, the vehicle itself sustained most of the damage.”

Leon said the driver was assessed by paramedics but was not taken to the hospital.

The crash temporally impacted train traffic on the GO line.

Leon said the investigation into the crash is still ongoing, but no one has been charged at this time.