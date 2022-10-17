Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

GO Train crash in Barrie, Ont. leads to minor injuries

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 9:21 am
Service is suspended on the Barrie GO train line for a police investigation on Oct. 23, 2017. View image in full screen
Service is suspended on the Barrie GO train line for a police investigation on Oct. 23, 2017. FILE/The Canadian Press

It was a close call for one driver in Barrie, Ont., who walked away with minor injuries after a crash involving a car and a GO train.

Barrie police said the crash was reported around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday at the corner of Little Avenue and Hurst Drive.

“It would appear as if the train was approaching, and the motor vehicle may have been crossing over the track,” said Peter Leon, Barrie police corporate communications coordinator.

“We’re still following up, and we will continue to make those determinations as our investigation continues.”

Trending Now

Read more: Funeral for 2 Ontario police officers shot dead to be held in Barrie on Thursday

“Fortunately, there were minimal injuries to the driver of the passenger car, and from what I understand, the vehicle itself sustained most of the damage.”

Story continues below advertisement

Leon said the driver was assessed by paramedics but was not taken to the hospital.

The crash temporally impacted train traffic on the GO line.

Leon said the investigation into the crash is still ongoing, but no one has been charged at this time.

PoliceCar crashBarrieBarrie PoliceGO trainBarrie OntarioGO Train CrashCar crash BarrieGo Train Barrie
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers