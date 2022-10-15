Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia family doctor wait list hits record high at more than 116,000 people

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2022 12:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia announces $6M doctor retention program with Dalhousie'
Nova Scotia announces $6M doctor retention program with Dalhousie
WATCH: The province is launching a new care model at local clinics in an effort to improve access to primary care. The Dalhousie family medicine clinics will be switching to a collaborative model with numerous health care providers working under one roof. The pilot project is expecting to help take 35 hundred people off the need a family practice registry. Alicia Draus has the details.

Nova Scotia’s registry of people in need of primary care climbed above 116,000 this month — a record high.

The monthly report shows that the number of people waiting for a family doctor or nurse practitioner is up five per cent since Sept.

While 1,881 names were removed from the registry, 7,415 were added.

This wait list represents more than 11 per cent of Nova Scotia’s population.

Read more: N.S. to provide office space for some doctors as recruiting incentive

Over the course of one year the list has grown by more than 38,000 people to reach 116,174.

Trending Now

Officials with Nova Scotia Health have said the rising family doctor wait list is driven by the province’s growing population and physician retirements.

Story continues below advertisement

The wait list grew most in the health zone that includes Halifax and surrounding areas, where there are more than 47,000 people in need of a family physician.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2022.

 

Doctor ShortageNova Scotia healthNova Scotia Doctorsprimary careHealth Staffnova scotia doctor waitlistNS doctor waitlist
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers