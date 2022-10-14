Catalytic converters, motorcycle among stolen items recovered in Cambridge

Three Cambridge residents are facing charges in connection with the theft of catalytic converters in Guelph.
Investigators with the Guelph Police Service’s break enter auto theft unit were looking into a number of break and enters in Guelph involving two male suspects from Cambridge.
With the assistance of the Waterloo Regional Police emergency response unit, they went to a home in Cambridge on Thursday, executed a search warrant, and recovered a number of catalytic converters plus a motorcycle and $24,000 worth of generators.
Three people were arrested — two men (38 and 28 years of age) and a 30-year-old woman.
Charges include possession of stolen property, trafficking in stolen property, break and enter, and breaching court orders.
All three were held for bail hearings on Friday.
