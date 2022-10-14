Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Catalytic converters, motorcycle among stolen items recovered in Cambridge

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 2:25 pm
Guelph Police Services headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Services headquarters. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Three Cambridge residents are facing charges in connection with the theft of catalytic converters in Guelph.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service’s break enter auto theft unit were looking into a number of break and enters in Guelph involving two male suspects from Cambridge.

With the assistance of the Waterloo Regional Police emergency response unit, they went to a home in Cambridge on Thursday, executed a search warrant, and recovered a number of catalytic converters plus a motorcycle and $24,000 worth of generators.

Trending Now

Read more: Police searching for 2 muscle cars stolen from a Guelph dealership

Three people were arrested — two men (38 and 28 years of age) and a 30-year-old woman.

Charges include possession of stolen property, trafficking in stolen property, break and enter, and breaching court orders.

Story continues below advertisement

All three were held for bail hearings on Friday.

TheftGuelph NewsWaterloo Regional PoliceBreak And EnterCambridge newsGuelph PoliceMotorcycleCatalytic converter
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers