Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to be available in Saskatchewan

Starting Monday, people in Saskatchewan aged 12 and older will be able to receive the Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccination.

The Pfizer bivalent vaccine will be available at health authority-booked and walk-in clinics, as well as in Indigenous communities.

Bivalent vaccines target both the original strain of the coronavirus and its Omicron variant.

Some pharmacies will also start getting the Pfizer booster doses next week.

The province says people are eligible for the vaccine if it has been four months since their previous dose.