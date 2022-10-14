Menu

Health

Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to be available in Saskatchewan

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 12:20 pm
August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine. View image in full screen
Starting Monday, people in Saskatchewan aged 12 and older will be able to receive the Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccination.

The Pfizer bivalent vaccine will be available at health authority-booked and walk-in clinics, as well as in Indigenous communities.

Read more: Canada OKs Pfizer’s bivalent booster targeting Omicron subvariants

Bivalent vaccines target both the original strain of the coronavirus and its Omicron variant.

Some pharmacies will also start getting the Pfizer booster doses next week.

Read more: Pfizer’s COVID vaccine approved for kids under 5 in Canada

The province says people are eligible for the vaccine if it has been four months since their previous dose.

COVID-19
