Canada

N.S. government proposing leave from work for those who experience ‘end of pregnancy’

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2022 11:59 am
The Nova Scotia government has proposed changes to the Labour Standards Code aimed at ensuring workers who experience the end of a pregnancy can take a protected leave from work.

The term “end of pregnancy” is defined as a pregnancy that does not result in a live birth.

The changes would ensure an unpaid leave of absence of up to five consecutive working days for a pregnancy which does not result in a live birth, or an unpaid leave of up to 16 weeks if a pregnancy ends after the 19th week.

If passed, the changes would take effect on January 1st with a cost to government as an employer of about 550-thousand dollars a year.

(The Canadian Press)

© 2022 The Canadian Press

