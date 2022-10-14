N.S. government proposing leave from work for those who experience ‘end of pregnancy’

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government has proposed changes to the Labour Standards Code aimed at ensuring workers who experience the end of a pregnancy can take a protected leave from work.

The term “end of pregnancy” is defined as a pregnancy that does not result in a live birth.

The changes would ensure an unpaid leave of absence of up to five consecutive working days for a pregnancy which does not result in a live birth, or an unpaid leave of up to 16 weeks if a pregnancy ends after the 19th week.

If passed, the changes would take effect on January 1st with a cost to government as an employer of about 550-thousand dollars a year.

(The Canadian Press)