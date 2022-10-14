Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Chief mouser Larry the Cat goes paw-to-paw with a fox outside U.K. PM’s office

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 12:05 pm
Larry the Cat was a brave boy when he chased away an interloping fox from the grounds of 10 Downing St. in the U.K. View image in full screen
Larry the Cat was a brave boy when he chased away an interloping fox from the grounds of 10 Downing St. in the U.K. Courtesy / gov.uk and SkyNews

Larry the Cat has successfully chased off another nuisance, but instead of a mouse or fellow cat, this time he had to deal with a much larger interloper.

Larry has been the longtime Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office of the United Kingdom at 10 Downing Street — also known as the Prime Minister’s home and office in London.

Larry the Cat poses for an official portrait.
Larry the Cat poses for an official portrait. Courtesy / uk.gov

And while he’s historically been great at keeping rodents and other cats away, he recently went toe-to-toe paw-to-paw with an animal twice his size — and won!

Story continues below advertisement

“Fox off,” reads a tweet from Larry’s unofficial Twitter account earlier this week, alongside a video of the fisticuffs (paw-a-cuffs?).

Keeping his cool under pressure while he faces off against the large canine, Larry can be seen calmly walking the fox away from the premises. The persistent fox tries to stick around, and Larry is seen bounding after him, tail up in the air, before a final stare-down forces the fox into retreat.

Trending Now

Read more: Woman’s missing purse found after 63 years, filled with photos and a diary

According to Larry’s official bio on the British government’s website, he “spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'North Vancouver cat chases away bear'
North Vancouver cat chases away bear

He’s the office’s first honorary and official chief mouser and has served prime ministers David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and now, Liz Truss.

According to his bio, he was adopted by the office in 2011 from one of the U.K.’s oldest animal shelters, the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Read more: Florida car rental staff find toddler locked inside returned vehicle

Larry’s Twitter account seemed to express some remorse on behalf of the feline for chasing away the fox and later shared information from Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) on how to look after foxes.

Story continues below advertisement

The RSPCA says foxes are one of England’s most common animals and as many as 100,000 are killed on U.K. roads each year.

AnimalsLarry The Cat10 Downing st.fox 10 downing stlarry the cat chases away foxlarry the cat foxlarry the cat fox videolarry the cat vs fox
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers