Chief mouser Larry the Cat goes paw-to-paw with a fox outside U.K. PM’s office

Send this page to someone via email

Larry the Cat has successfully chased off another nuisance, but instead of a mouse or fellow cat, this time he had to deal with a much larger interloper.

Larry has been the longtime Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office of the United Kingdom at 10 Downing Street — also known as the Prime Minister’s home and office in London.

Larry the Cat poses for an official portrait. Courtesy / uk.gov

And while he’s historically been great at keeping rodents and other cats away, he recently went toe-to-toe paw-to-paw with an animal twice his size — and won!

Story continues below advertisement

“Fox off,” reads a tweet from Larry’s unofficial Twitter account earlier this week, alongside a video of the fisticuffs (paw-a-cuffs?).

Keeping his cool under pressure while he faces off against the large canine, Larry can be seen calmly walking the fox away from the premises. The persistent fox tries to stick around, and Larry is seen bounding after him, tail up in the air, before a final stare-down forces the fox into retreat.

According to Larry’s official bio on the British government’s website, he “spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality.”

Story continues below advertisement

He’s the office’s first honorary and official chief mouser and has served prime ministers David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and now, Liz Truss.

According to his bio, he was adopted by the office in 2011 from one of the U.K.’s oldest animal shelters, the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Read more: Florida car rental staff find toddler locked inside returned vehicle

Larry’s Twitter account seemed to express some remorse on behalf of the feline for chasing away the fox and later shared information from Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) on how to look after foxes.

OK, I’m feeling guilty about chasing off foxy. Here’s some advice from my pals @RSPCA_official about how to look after foxes:https://t.co/yRE4KLhA71 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 11, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The RSPCA says foxes are one of England’s most common animals and as many as 100,000 are killed on U.K. roads each year.